Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13805
Amount
$2,115.02
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

GMJ Property Management, LLC, et al.
1639 Delmont Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GMJ PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4880 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
191.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6685 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 