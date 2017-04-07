Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13809
Amount
$1,054.78
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Matthew H. Fuchs, et al.
3812 Leopold Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1440 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
54077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
68.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3728 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1440
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1440
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1440
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 