Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13812
Amount
$10,626.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Harvest White, et al.
1518 East 250th Street
Euclid Ohio 44117
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DIAMOND HOUSING GROUP, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
10 
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
16 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
14188 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.33400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
97.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14550 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1324
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7094
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
16
Living Units
16
Single Fixtures
16
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
64
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
6808
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
7094
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
7094
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 