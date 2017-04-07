Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13816
Amount
$485.86
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Fahed Othman, et al.
3386 Burdandy Circle
Avon Ohio 44011
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
47.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4180 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 