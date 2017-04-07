Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13817
Amount
$4,844.71
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mae Johnson, et al.
20610 Selfridge Parkway
Highland Hills Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BLACK, DONALD JR. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2858 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3150 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
715
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1429
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1429
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1429
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1429
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 