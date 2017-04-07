Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13818
Amount
$4,049.93
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Henry White, et al.
16209 Talford Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4334 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5280 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
850
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2211
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
5
Living Units
5
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2211
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2211
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2123
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 