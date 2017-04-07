Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13819
Amount
$2,718.90
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Patrick Croskey, et al.
12601 Lenacrave Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U1 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
3172 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
42.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4004 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
793
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1586
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
252
Type
PCHE
Floor Level
PORCH-ENCLOSED
Measure
416
Type
PCHO
Floor Level
PORCH - OPEN

Building Use

Area
1586
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
1586
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1586
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 