Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
878170
Amount
$1,190.69
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Harold Osborne, et al.
3691 East 55th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Cama Data Not Available for this property.

 