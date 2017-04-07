Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
878172
Amount
$5,918.83
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Fawntesha Wade, et al.
5753 Turney Rd.
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
YORK, CHARLANDRA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
136.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
136 
Lot Square Ft.
4760 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 