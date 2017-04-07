Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 878175
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Keybank, NA
127 Public SquareCleveland Ohio 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Walter Haverfield LLP
1301 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Avon Drive-In Laundry & Dry Cleaning Company, et al.
26777 Lorain Rd., Ste. 200North Olmsted Ohio 44070
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 10547
- Tax Abatement
- TIF
- Tax Description
- DRYCLEAN PLANT/LNDRY
- Neighborhood
- 69687
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.34400
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 150.00
- Legal Frontage
- 100.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 15000
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1940
- Effective Age
- 1956
- Exterior Walls
- PRC
- Floor Area
- 4328
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 2
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 6
- Office Area
- 360
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 1500
- Use Description
- LAUNDROMAT
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2828
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1940
- Effective Age
- 1956
- Exterior Walls
- CB
- Floor Area
- 6219
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 3
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 3
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 16
Building Use
- Area
- 6219
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- 1ST