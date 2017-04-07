Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
878217
Amount
$8,499.98
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kelly Bencun, et al.
6304 St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BENCUN, KELLY A 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4464 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5250 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
500
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
2124
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2124
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2124
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
2124
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 