Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 878268
- Amount
- $63,268.10
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
William Preston Martin, Jr., et al.
12701 Corlett Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
About your information and the public record.