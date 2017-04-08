Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 3, 2017
Case Number
878268
Amount
$63,268.10
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

William Preston Martin, Jr., et al.
12701 Corlett Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
145.00 
Legal Frontage
41.10 
Average Depth
145 
Lot Square Ft.
5945 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 