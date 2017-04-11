Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13834
Amount
$3,092.04
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Nicole C. Coles, et al.
14605 Alder Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
COLES, NICOLE C. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
126.00 
Legal Frontage
37.70 
Average Depth
126 
Lot Square Ft.
4788 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 