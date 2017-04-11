Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13836
Amount
$4,132.91
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Deborah A. Patton, et al.
17003 Harvard Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6392 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
43.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5375 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
959
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1908
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3196
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
21
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
3196
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2557
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
639
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3196
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 