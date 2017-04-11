Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13837
Amount
$47,490.60
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

D.G. Custom Homes, LLC
4908 Vandalia Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44144
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
2486 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.06100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2675 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
622
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1243
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1243
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
622
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
622
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1243
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 