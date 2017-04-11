Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13839
Amount
$4,605.22
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jimmy L. Wilcher, Jr., et al.
642 East 94 Street
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILCHER, JR. JIMMY L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3968 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
928
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1922
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1984
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
20
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1856
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1984
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1984
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 