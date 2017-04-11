Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13840
Amount
$5,721.53
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

HLB Properties, Ltd., et al.
1017 East Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HLB PROPERTIES, LTD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
15 
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
15 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1352 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5850 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
748
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4316
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
15
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
60
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
4316
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4316
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4316
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 