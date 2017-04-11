Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13844
Amount
$263.15
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Terry Garrett, et al.
4356 E. 154th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GARRETT, TERRY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3000 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4235 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
600
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1500
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
5
Living Units
5
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1500
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1500
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1500
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 