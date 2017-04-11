Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 13850
- Amount
- $745.68
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Melanie Yvette Hall, et al.
9219 Empire AveCleveland Ohio 44108
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- COMMERCIAL VAC LAND
- Neighborhood
- 26073
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.05200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 31.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 2258
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV