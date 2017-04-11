Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878299
Amount
$5,879.27
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

RJ Foundation, etc., et al.
5247 Wilson Mills Rd., #236
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TAYEH, ABDULLAH 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
12486 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.36600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
113.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15960 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1040
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6243
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
9
Living Units
9
Single Fixtures
9
Toilet Rooms
6
Total Fixtures
48
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3121
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
6243
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
6243
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 