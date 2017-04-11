Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878312
Amount
$2,832.19
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Clifford Coster, Sr., et al.
1038 East 74th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Cleveland Housing Network 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4286 
Tax Abatement
EX07 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1025
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
504
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1095
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
504
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1070
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1095
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1025
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1083
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1110
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1056
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1110
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1056
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 