Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878318
Amount
$847.48
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Harry J. Gipson, et al.
6200 S. Perkins Rd
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HT GETTIS, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3858 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5920 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
960
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
3858
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1929
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1929
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1929
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 