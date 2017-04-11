Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878355
Amount
$55.31
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ronald Amburgey, et al.
8569 Wood Hollow
Northfield Ohio 44067
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
 
Zoning Use
 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
SMALL BOAT MARINA 
Neighborhood
50189 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.03100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
1351 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 