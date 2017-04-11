Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878367
Amount
$115,033.28
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of America, NA
C/O Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, 14405 Walters Rd., Ste. 200
Houston, TX 77014

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Dorothy M. Jackson, et al.
Address unknown
Berea, OH 44017
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
165.00 
Legal Frontage
46.00 
Average Depth
165 
Lot Square Ft.
7590 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 