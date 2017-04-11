Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878369
Amount
$497.29
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John E. Beltowski, et al.
13747 State Road
North Royalton Ohio 44133
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
TCD 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
270 
Use Area
6264 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
66083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.57400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
25000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
Acreage
0.21600 
Land Use
SECONDARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
S
Date Built
1977
Effective Age
1983
Exterior Walls
IMS
Floor Area
6264
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
4072
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST
Area
2192
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 