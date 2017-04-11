Common Pleas Other

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878382
Case Type
Other
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Breach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Laura Catherine Infante
The Law Offices of John D. Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Accredited Home Lenders, Inc., et al.
9915 Mira Mesa Blvd., Ste. 120
San Diego California 92131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
148.00 
Legal Frontage
69.00 
Average Depth
148 
Lot Square Ft.
7696 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 