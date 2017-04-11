Common Pleas Other
- Date Filed
- April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 878382
- Case Type
- Other
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Breach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D. Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Accredited Home Lenders, Inc., et al.
9915 Mira Mesa Blvd., Ste. 120San Diego California 92131
