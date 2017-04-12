Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 10, 2017
Case Number
13852
Amount
$4,731.73
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Oather H. Page Jr., et al.
4812 Wichita Road
Cleveland Ohio 44144
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1152 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN 
Neighborhood
51078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5468 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1938
Effective Age
1953
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1152
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1152
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1152
Use Description
BARS-TAVERNS
Description
1ST
 