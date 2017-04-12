Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 10, 2017
Case Number
13853
Amount
$1,765.82
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Marcus D. Prince, et al.
1247 Hayden Ave
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PRINCE, MARCUS D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
2240 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.06000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
20.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1120
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1921
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1120
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2240
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1120
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1120
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 