Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 10, 2017
Case Number
13858
Amount
$1,357.01
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lemont Ellis, et al.
1425 E. 86th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1440 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6120 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
720
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
720
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
720
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
720
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
720
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 