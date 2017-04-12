Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 10, 2017
Case Number
13859
Amount
$1,874.14
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Bernard J. Wells Jr., et al.
713 East 156th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
4192 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5490 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1048
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1914
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2096
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2096
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2096
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2096
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 