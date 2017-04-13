Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
13866
Amount
$5,352.02
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Michael J. Sivo, et al.
29826 Chardon Rd
Willoughby, OH 44094
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
14781 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.33100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
159.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14403 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
900
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
40
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6352
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
7
Living Units
5
Single Fixtures
19
Toilet Rooms
7
Total Fixtures
54
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
6352
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
6352
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
6352
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
816
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1140
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1140
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1140
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
816
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 