Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
13869
Amount
$2,132.12
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Israel J. Wingo, Sr., et al.
1851 State Route 56, #A650964
London, OH 43140
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WINGO SR, ISRAEL J & NORMA R 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
131.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
131 
Lot Square Ft.
5240 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 