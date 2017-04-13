Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
13870
Amount
$1,308.84
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Zeus Partnership Limited, etc., et al.
P.O. Box 39355
Solon, OH 44139
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
 
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
C3 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
460 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
29081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
65.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4896 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 