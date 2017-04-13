Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
13875
Amount
$368.45
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Samuel White, LLC, et al.
3411 Perkins Ave., 3rd Floor
Cleveland, OH 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code: 2F
2F 
Zoning Use: 2F
2F 
Tax District: 30
30 
Use Area
1742 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage: 30.00
30.00 
Average Depth: 120
120 
Lot Square Ft.: 3600
3600 
Lot Shape: RT
RT 
Topography: LV
LV 
 