Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 6, 2017
Case Number
878466
Amount
$2,466.62
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Sulieman Mumin, et al.
20019 Ridgewood Ave.
Warrensville Heights, OH 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SECRETARY OF HUD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3330 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4370 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
833
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1665
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1665
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1665
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1665
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 