Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 6, 2017
Case Number
878506
Amount
$1,788.09
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Tammy McCloud, et al.
2717 Central Road
Cleveland, OH 44115
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FORD-TAYLOR, MARGARET 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
726 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ICE CREAM STAND 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
48.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4966 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1954
Effective Age
1957
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
726
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
476
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
726
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 