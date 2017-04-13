Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 6, 2017
Case Number
878512
Amount
$9,715.81
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Shaker Boulevard Educational Center, Inc., et al.
11700 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland, OH 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RO-1 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7786 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DAY CARE CENTER 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.64200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
205.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
27960 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1955
Effective Age
1978
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7795
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
7666
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 