Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 12, 2017
Case Number
13880
Amount
$2,554.02
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Our Family, et al.
20517 Hillgrove Rd
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RAYBUCK, JACQUELYN H. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
5880 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 