Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 12, 2017
Case Number
13881
Amount
$401.51
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Najiy Sabir, et al.
1346 King Road
Riverdale Georgia 30296
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IN THE CITY DEVELOPMENT CORP. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
93.00 
Legal Frontage
28.00 
Average Depth
93 
Lot Square Ft.
2604 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 