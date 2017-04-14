Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
878545
Amount
$2,534.86
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Robert J. Taylor, Jr., et al.
1729 Tower Blvd.
Lorain Ohio 44053
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3793 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 