Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 878552
- Amount
- $32,658.00
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Shaughnessy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
17003-05-07 Lorain Road, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 45533
Westlake, OH 44145
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- 17003-05-07 LORAIN ROAD LLC
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 4760
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER RETAIL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 52583
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.21000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 53.10
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 9133
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1928
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 4760
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 2
- Toilet Rooms
- 4
- Total Fixtures
- 10
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 3570
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 4760
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST