Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
878554
Amount
$2,571.58
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Marco Noce, et al.
P. O. Box 16156
Rocky River, OH 44116
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SPS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4272 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.46000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
167.00 
Legal Frontage
59.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
20047 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
750
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
960
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
720
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
960
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
540
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
528
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
528
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
396
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
528
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
396
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
528
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
528
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
376
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
528
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
924
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
528
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
528
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
528
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
396
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 