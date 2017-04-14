Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
878576
Amount
$23,750.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Cleveland Plating, LLC
1028 East 134th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44110

Plaintiff's Attorney

Christine M. Cooper
Koehler Fitzgerald LLC
1111 Superior Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Barker Investments, LLC, et al.
1028 East 134th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BARKER INVESTMENTS, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
34213 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
22040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.65300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
360.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
72000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1946
Effective Age
1952
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2371
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2371
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1946
Effective Age
1973
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
32787
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
12
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
14
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
18

Building Use

Area
32787
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST
 