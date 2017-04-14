Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 878576
- Amount
- $23,750.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Cleveland Plating, LLC
1028 East 134th St.Cleveland Ohio 44110
Plaintiff's Attorney
Koehler Fitzgerald LLC
1111 Superior Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Barker Investments, LLC, et al.
1028 East 134th StreetCleveland Ohio 44110
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- BARKER INVESTMENTS, LLC
- Class
- I
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 34213
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY
- Neighborhood
- 22040
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 1.65300
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 360.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 72000
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1946
- Effective Age
- 1952
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2371
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 3
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 7
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 2371
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1946
- Effective Age
- 1973
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 32787
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 12
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 14
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 18
Building Use
- Area
- 32787
- Use Description
- INDUST-MFCTR
- Description
- 1ST