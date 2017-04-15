Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 13, 2017
Case Number
13886
Amount
$11,775.15
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Nelacrest Apartments, LLC
571 East 185th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44119
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KENNETTICK, INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
13 
Zoning Code
U2-H1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
11115 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
110.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8030 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
855
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4042
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
13
Living Units
13
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
41
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
3032
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1011
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
4042
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4042
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 