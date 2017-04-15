Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 878633
- Amount
- $96,877.33
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Denise A. Germany, et al.
20681 Centuryway RoadMaple Heights Ohio 44137
About your information and the public record.