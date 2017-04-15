Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 878662
- Amount
- $257,755.70
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Lillian S. Vrba, et al.
3001 East Belvoir OvalShaker Heights Ohio 44122
