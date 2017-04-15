Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 10, 2017
Case Number
878662
Amount
$257,755.70
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Lillian S. Vrba, et al.
3001 East Belvoir Oval
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
VRBA, LILLIAN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.23800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
148.00 
Legal Frontage
120.00 
Average Depth
148 
Lot Square Ft.
10360 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 