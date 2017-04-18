Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
13893
Amount
$1,964.53
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Eric B. Freeman, et al.
2491 E. 55 St
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
37546 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FUNERAL HOME 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.62200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
27112 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1461
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
1936
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1902
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
10020
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
13
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
25
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
11

Building Amenity

Measure
1936
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
9950
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
10020
Use Description
MORTUARY
Description
1ST
Area
8766
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
10957
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1902
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3192
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
14
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
3192
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3192
Use Description
MORTUARY
Description
1ST
Area
3192
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 