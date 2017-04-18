Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
13894
Amount
$18,991.14
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

John R. Bride, et al.
P.O. Box 2415
Saint Johns, AZ 85936
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3674 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1056
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
16
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
608
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
16
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
264
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
608
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
396
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
667
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
160
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1330
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
160
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
712
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1330
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1340
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
600
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 