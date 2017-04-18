Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 13894
- Amount
- $18,991.14
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
John R. Bride, et al.
P.O. Box 2415
Saint Johns, AZ 85936
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 4
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 1
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 5
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 3674
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 27075
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.12900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 140.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5600
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1056
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 16
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 608
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 2
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 5
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 16
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Building Use
- Area
- 264
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 608
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 396
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 667
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 160
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 1330
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 5
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 17
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 160
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Building Use
- Area
- 712
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1330
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1340
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 600
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- UPP