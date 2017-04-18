Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
878675
Amount
$4,315.92
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Brian Robinson, et al.
2020 Sycamore Dr.
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2856 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3666 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
662
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1676
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1640
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1676
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1036
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 