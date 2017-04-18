Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle
- Date Filed
- April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 878680
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-motor vehicle
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Karen Harper Toney, et al.
6033 Bear Creek Dr., Apt. 218Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Plaintiff's Attorney
Smith Marshall, LLP
7251 Engle Rd., Ste. 404
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Defendant
Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al.
6300 Wilson Mills RoadMayfield Ohio 44143
