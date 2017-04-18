Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
878680
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Karen Harper Toney, et al.
6033 Bear Creek Dr., Apt. 218
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Philip Joseph Weaver Jr.
Smith Marshall, LLP
7251 Engle Rd., Ste. 404
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Defendant

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al.
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Ohio 44143
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 